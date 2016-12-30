Toggle navigation
99.7 The Fox - Charlotte's Classic Rock
99.7 The Fox - Charlotte's Classic Rock
On-Air
John Boy & Billy
Morgen
Jeff Kent
Packman on Sports
Klinger
Doc Reno
Sixx Sense
BMAN
Full Schedule
Photos & Babes
Fox Photos
Babe Photos
Red Light District Blog
Babe of the Day
Thong of the Day
Hot Shots Galleries
What's Hot!
Music
Playlist
Last 10 Played
Connect
Calendar
Contact Us
Prize Pick Up
Advertise With Us
iHeartMedia Communities
Website Recruitment Alert
Careers
EEO Public File
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Win Free Movie Tickets from Atom Tickets
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
Relive The Best Moments From Our 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival Tomorrow Night On The CW!
17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards Are Back! Nominees Will Be Announced January 4th at 9AM ET!
Reservations Are Now Open for Charlotte Restaurant Week Jan 20-29
In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost in 2016
previous
next
On-Air Now
12am - 8am
Game Recap: Cavaliers 121, Hornets 109
Girl gets her wisdom teeth taken out and thinks that fish are drowning
PHOTOS: 17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
Somebody made a movie about 2016..well a trailer haha
Why December 31st Matters In Rock History
PHOTOS: The World's Highest-Paid Musicians Of 2016
My Top 5 of 2016
UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave
Bowl Game Bathroom Brawl
Watch: Astronauts Do Mannequin Challenge From Space (Video)
Disruptive Couple Forces Plane Back to Airport: Delta
Man lists the worst movies of 2016
x
See Full Playlist
99.7 The Fox
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played