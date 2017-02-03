Toggle navigation
99.7 The Fox - Charlotte's Classic Rock
99.7 The Fox - Charlotte's Classic Rock
On-Air
John Boy & Billy
Morgen
Jeff Kent
Packman on Sports
Klinger
Doc Reno
Sixx Sense
BMAN
Full Schedule
Photos & Babes
Fox Photos
Babe Photos
Red Light District Blog
Babe of the Day
Thong of the Day
Hot Shots Galleries
What's Hot!
Music
Playlist
Last 10 Played
Connect
Calendar
Prize Pick Up
Advertise With Us
iHeartMedia Communities
Website Recruitment Alert
Careers
EEO Public File
Contests
Win Free Movie Tickets from Atom Tickets
Mid Atlantic Boat Show
Win a Carnival Cruise Vacation
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Here's the Incredible Reason Styx Was Sued
Can You Match The Tattoo To The Rock Star?
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
Win a Carnival Cruise Vacation for Two
Just In Time for Valentine's Day, Get Diamonds Direct Gift Cards Up to 35% Off
previous
next
On-Air Now
3pm - 6pm
Puppy Bowl XIII Sneak Peek
Justin Bieber for T-Mobile
Why February 5th Matters In Rock History
Man's 140-Pound Tumor Likely Started as Ingrown Hair
Black Sabbath Is Over
GAME RECAP: Jazz 105 Hornets 98
Buick Super Bowl 2017 commercial
Michelob ULTRA 2017 Super Bowl Commercial
Why February 4th Matters In Rock History
Teacher has a personal handshake with each student
Ever Seen Someone Rock Out On A Skateboard Guitar With A Flask?
NFL Mean Tweets Edition #2
x
See Full Playlist
99.7 The Fox
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 99.7 The Fox to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.